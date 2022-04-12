Sligo auctioneer believed to have suffered violent death

Garda forensic investigators have begun an investigation into the violent death scene in Sligo where a man’s body was found on Monday night.
Aidan Moffitt, originally from Roscommon, was a renowned auctioneer, Fine Gael activist and peace commissioner believed to be in his mid-30s.
Gardai was informed about their home in Cartron Heights, an estate outside the town of Sligo, around 8.30 pm on Monday. They immediately sealed the house and preserved the scene where his body still remains.
He is believed to have sustained several serious injuries. Mr Moffitt lived alone and had returned from vacation in Spain last weekend.
The Garda Technical Bureau team reached the spot at 11 am. A state pathologist is due later Tuesday afternoon.
