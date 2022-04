Sligo footballer Red Og Murphy has died at the age of 21.

The extremely talented 21-year-old was studying to become a teacher at DCU, where he also starred on the university’s football team.

In 2019, he returned to Sligo as a professional footballer in the AFL with North Melbourne, less than 12 months after a two-year contract citing his lack of love for the game.

He has appeared in all 12 league and championship games of Sligo during 2020 and…