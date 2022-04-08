Sligo GAA Star Red Og Murphy’s Funeral Heard He Was a ‘Genius Athlete Who Put Smiles on People’s Faces’

Sligo GAA star Red Og Murphy’s funeral is heard that he was “an outstanding and talented athlete”, whose presence brought smiles to people’s faces and brightened everyone’s day.

A 21-year-old boy who taught primary school at DCU died last Friday, leaving his family, friends and the entire GAA community utterly devastated.

A talented and gifted footballer, Red Og Curry played for GAA, Sligo Minors, Sligo Under 20s and Sligo Senior team as well as DCU where he was studying primary school teaching. He also spent eight months playing Australian Rules with North Melbourne in 2019.

