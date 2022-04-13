Sligo ‘Murder’ Live: Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt Named as Gardai Investigates Murders

give gardai update as full details

Statement from Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken, Sligo Garda Station:

Yesterday Tuesday 12 April at approximately 10.30 pm Gardai attended a private residence in Connaughton Road, Sligo, after receiving a 999 call from Sligo Garda station.

There Gardai discovered the body of 58-year-old Michael Snee. Michael was subjected to severe physical assault and suffered grievous injuries.

Earlier on Monday 11 April at approximately 8.30 pm Gardai attended a private residence in Cartron Heights, Sligo following a call from the public from Sligo Garda station.

(Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire)

There Gardaí discovered the body of Aidan…