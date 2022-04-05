Sligo Rovers 0-1 Bohemian: Gypsies pull off much-needed victory away from home

The Bohemians were good value for this precious win that could have ignited their stammering season of late.

But Sligo Rovers missed their chance to move to second place on the table after a second home loss in four days.

Firefly Liam Burt tormented the home defense for 70 minutes and sealed the point with the Gypsies winning in the middle of the first half.

Boh could have won more, but ‘keeper Ed McGinty was in inspired form and refused Ali Coot, Promise Omochere and Chris Twardeck to keep the scoreline respectable.

Rovers never did enough and regret the absence of Premier Division top scorer Aidan Keena, who hurt Shelbourne in a steady loss on Friday.

And it didn’t help the hosts when their replacement Max Mata missed two of their best chances…