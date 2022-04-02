Sligo Rovers Women Awarded Peamount Game

Sligo Rovers have been awarded a 3-0 win over Peamount United after fielding an ineligible player in their SSE Airtricity Women’s National League game on March 5.

After a meeting with the FAI’s Disciplinary Control Unit, it was understood that Peamount had fielded a player who was not correctly registered.

The Dublin side won the opening weekend of the season 6–0.

As a result, Sligo Rovers, who are in their first season in the Women’s National League, will be awarded the win. While the club filed an appeal for the outcome of last month’s encounter, it also added that the FAI’s decision “was not the result of any appeal from Sligo Rovers FC and the club has no knowledge of the issue to date.” Was”.