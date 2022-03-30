Sligo withdraws from Under-20 Hurling Championship

The Sligo GAA withdrew from the All-Ireland Under-20 Hurling Championship, feeling that they would not be able to field a team to the required standard.

Sligo say the decision is down to a combination of circumstances and they are ready to review why such a move has been taken.

Yates County said in a statement: “The team is drawn from a small sports pool and with other demands on players – both from other handicap commitments, college etc., it was not possible to prepare a team that would be suitable for the county.” represent.

“The decision follows consultation with potential panel members and all those identified as team management.”

Derry has been given a walkover in the first round of the competition next weekend.

Sligo GAA Chairman Sean Carroll…