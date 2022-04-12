Slimane and the Geniuses open The Voice Belgium final with “Viens, we love a second”.

Later Vitas, Mosimann, Mark Pinilla, Matthew Irons and Leo, it’s Slimane’s turn To occupy the honorary coach’s seat during this final.

The winner of the fifth season of The Voice France, Slimane took over as coach during seasons 7, 8 and the first season of The Voice Kids in Belgium.

The singer is back with his famous red chair tonight Tyf Barrow, BJ Scott, Christoph Willem and Black M, Season Winner of The Voice Kids With The Young Oceana Come to give your opinion on the performance of season 10 talent. Other than this, The singer who just became a father decided to open the ball with the finalists on his song “Let us love each other”, from their white albumM “solutions”, this title has a special meaning as it can be defined as a hymn of love. Nothing better than opening this beautiful final with a title that has crossed the bar 49 lakhs from…