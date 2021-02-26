Sloppy Movie (2021): Cast | Trailer | Songs | Bgm | Release date

Muddy is an upcoming sports drama starring Yuvan And Ridhan Krishna In the lead roles. India’s first off-road mud race film was released under the banner of PK7 Creations, directed by Dr. Prabhubal. Mudi is a Pan India movie scheduled to be released in multi languages ​​including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. KGF Fame Ravi Basrur composed the music for the film. The bgm music from the Muddy trailer has gone viral and netizens have started downloading the Muddy BGM mp3 for the ringtone.

According to the makers, the Muddy film is a combination of revenge, action, thrill, thriller, family, drama and humor. One of the most interesting news was Mud Racing and the stunts were filmed by the cast with no dips or green / blue screens.

The team has captured adventure and interesting locations that have not been made in any of the films to date. In addition, a real mud race with modified vehicles was organized for a few days.

The director Pragabhal

E Producers Prema Krishnadas The script Pragabhal The style Sports adventure story Pragabhal cast Yuvan and Ridhan Krishna music Ravi Basur The cinematographer KG Ratheesh Editor San lokesh Construction organization PK7 Creations Release date 2021 Language: Hindi Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada

Yuvan

Ridhan Krishna

Suresh Anusha

Renji Panikkar

Haresh Perdi

Im vijayan

Amith nair

Sunil Sukhada

Guinness Hand

Shobha Mohan

Sunil sugutha

Kottayam Ramesh

Ajit Koshi

Jo hahary

Roshan Chandra

Binesh Bastin

Abu Valayakulam

Molly Kannamali

Shivdas Mattannur

Harish Pengan |

All the songs and background score were performed by Ravi Basur. Music Mix and Mustard in Ravi Basar Music (RBM) and Movies Basur. Nandhu Jammu & Team handles the sound effects department. Download Muddy movie songs, BGM, theme music from official audio streaming websites and apps.

