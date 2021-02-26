ENTERTAINMENT

Sloppy Movie (2021): Cast | Trailer | Songs | Bgm | Release date

Muddy is an upcoming sports drama starring Yuvan And Ridhan Krishna In the lead roles. India’s first off-road mud race film was released under the banner of PK7 Creations, directed by Dr. Prabhubal. Mudi is a Pan India movie scheduled to be released in multi languages ​​including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. KGF Fame Ravi Basrur composed the music for the film. The bgm music from the Muddy trailer has gone viral and netizens have started downloading the Muddy BGM mp3 for the ringtone.

According to the makers, the Muddy film is a combination of revenge, action, thrill, thriller, family, drama and humor. One of the most interesting news was Mud Racing and the stunts were filmed by the cast with no dips or green / blue screens.

The team has captured adventure and interesting locations that have not been made in any of the films to date. In addition, a real mud race with modified vehicles was organized for a few days.

Sloppy movie full details

See cast and crew details of Muddy film,

The director Pragabhal
E
Producers Prema Krishnadas
The script Pragabhal
The style Sports adventure
story Pragabhal
cast Yuvan and Ridhan Krishna
music Ravi Basur
The cinematographer KG Ratheesh
Editor San lokesh
Construction organization PK7 Creations
Release date 2021
Language: Hindi Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada

Sloppy movie cast

See the full cast list of the film here,

  • Yuvan
  • Ridhan Krishna
  • Suresh Anusha
  • Renji Panikkar
  • Haresh Perdi
  • Im vijayan
  • Amith nair
  • Sunil Sukhada
  • Guinness Hand
  • Shobha Mohan
  • Sunil sugutha
  • Kottayam Ramesh
  • Ajit Koshi
  • Jo hahary
  • Roshan Chandra
  • Binesh Bastin
  • Abu Valayakulam
  • Molly Kannamali
  • Shivdas Mattannur
  • Harish Pengan |

Sloppy songs

All the songs and background score were performed by Ravi Basur. Music Mix and Mustard in Ravi Basar Music (RBM) and Movies Basur. Nandhu Jammu & Team handles the sound effects department. Download Muddy movie songs, BGM, theme music from official audio streaming websites and apps.

Some of the related searches are Muddy Malayalam movie songs, Muddy BGM download, Muddy theme, Muddy Tamil film, Muddy Hindi film and many more.

Sloppy Movie Trailer

Watch Mudi movie trailer full video here,

