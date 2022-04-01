‘Slow Horse’ opening scene: Director James Hoss unpacks the tense chase

[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for the premiere episode of the Apple TV+ series “Slow Horses” .]

The opening scene of “Slow Horse” is a magic trick. The new Apple TV+ series begins with eight minutes of well-made, detective-story flourishes, the equivalent of a stage performer who dazzles you with one hand while secretly holding her own with the other. Picks up a lock behind the back.

On Page, the adaptation of Mick Heron’s novel begins with a 15-page prologue from Junior MI-5 agent Rivers Cartwright (Jack Lowden), tracking down a potential target in a crowded transportation hub. James Haus, who recently…