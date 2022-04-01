Slow Horse review: Apple’s Gary Oldman spy thriller just delivers

“What if a hyper-competent fictional archetype was really bad at their job?” There is a tried and trusted setup. It’s usually mined for sweeping comedy: think Rowan Atkinson’s terrifying James Bond spoof, Johnny English. It’s an easy path into parody, and when your super-spy, or your vampire hunter, or your spy, is really just a doofus, batho and sight gags come naturally.

slow horse, a new British spy drama streaming on Apple TV Plus, puts a different spin on it. These spies don’t necessarily have to be idiots. But they are bullshit. Maybe they drink too much, maybe they don’t have the guts for it, maybe they made an unforgivable mistake. Maybe they’re just mediocre. They are not bad enough to give the sack, but not good enough to give them anything important…