Slow Horse Series Premiere Review – “Failure Contagious” and “Work Drinks”

Slow Horse will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 1, 2022 with two episodes, followed by one episode weekly every Friday.

Gary Oldman received an Oscar nomination for playing the prolific British intelligence officer George Smiley in the 2011 adaptation of John Le Carré’s Cold War thriller Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Apple TV+’s . his role in slow horse , a faithful adaptation of Mick Heron’s 2010 spy thriller of the same name, feels like a direct extension of that performance. Oldman’s Jackson Lamb is a flabby and flatulent desk jockey who leads a team of MI5 rejects. But his masterful performance of a hideous character has hints that Lamb was once a master cold warrior, and that he might be able to recapture those skills, if he decides to take care.

