SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2021 Released | Download Now @ Slprbassam.in – Tech Kashif

SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2021: In a previous notice, The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) stated that the road is ready for the police recruitment exam for the Assam police force. In addition, maps accessible to the applications are now released in the context.
The candidates had to apply for the exams for various positions of Steno, LDA, Bench Assistant, Typist, Data Entry Operator. Those who have successfully submitted the application forms are eligible for an admission card.
The exams for these Grade 3 posts are scheduled for August 11, 2019, in almost every district of the state.
The exams are held in two shifts
Move one
The first shift that is the morning session is reserved for examining HSSLC level entries, which are the entries for the data entry jobs, typist and copyist.
Switch two
The second shift will witness the exams for the graduate-level positions, the positions of UDA, Shorthand, LDA, Bench Assistant, and Typist.
Admission tickets for both exam sets are now available on the official website of the State Police. Candidates are eligible to download admission tickets starting August 5, which is today.
Those who have registered for both exam sets must download two different admission cards for each exam separately.
- At first, you need to visit the official website of the state police: slprbassam.in.
- Look for the section in the dashboard at the top of your screen that indicates the exam section.
- In that section you will find the admit card download icon, tap that icon.
- You will be taken to another page, you will be asked to enter your valid credentials.
- Your admission card will appear when you submit the login details.
- Download it for future reference and make a printout of it, as you are not allowed to enter the exam room without admission tickets.