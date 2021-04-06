LATEST

SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2021 Released | Download Now @ Slprbassam.in – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2021 Released _ Download now @ slprbassam.in
SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2021 Released _ Download now @ slprbassam.in
SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2021 Released _ Download now @ slprbassam.in
SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2021 Released _ Download now @ slprbassam.in
SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2021 Released _ Download now @ slprbassam.in

SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2021: In a previous notice, The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) stated that the road is ready for the police recruitment exam for the Assam police force. In addition, maps accessible to the applications are now released in the context.

The candidates had to apply for the exams for various positions of Steno, LDA, Bench Assistant, Typist, Data Entry Operator. Those who have successfully submitted the application forms are eligible for an admission card.

The exams for these Grade 3 posts are scheduled for August 11, 2019, in almost every district of the state.

Contents hide
1 The exams are held in two shifts
1.1 Move one
1.2 Switch two

The exams are held in two shifts

Move one

The first shift that is the morning session is reserved for examining HSSLC level entries, which are the entries for the data entry jobs, typist and copyist.

Switch two

The second shift will witness the exams for the graduate-level positions, the positions of UDA, Shorthand, LDA, Bench Assistant, and Typist.

Admission tickets for both exam sets are now available on the official website of the State Police. Candidates are eligible to download admission tickets starting August 5, which is today.

Those who have registered for both exam sets must download two different admission cards for each exam separately.

  • At first, you need to visit the official website of the state police: slprbassam.in.
  • Look for the section in the dashboard at the top of your screen that indicates the exam section.
  • In that section you will find the admit card download icon, tap that icon.
  • You will be taken to another page, you will be asked to enter your valid credentials.
  • Your admission card will appear when you submit the login details.
  • Download it for future reference and make a printout of it, as you are not allowed to enter the exam room without admission tickets.
Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
781
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
778
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
767
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
741
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
740
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
735
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
687
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
671
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
624
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
619
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top