Smith celebrates victory at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party

Will Smith joins his wife and kids at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, where he receives his award and performs one of his hits.

The film star and rapper, 53, was nominated for Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony for his performances as tennis icon Venus and Richard Williams, father of Serena Williams. King Richard,

However, the victory has been overshadowed – when Smith stormed the stage and hit host Chris Rock in the face after the comic made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.

Arriving at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills for a post-ceremony event, Smith posed with Pinkett Smith, 50, sons Trey, 29 and Jaden, 23, and daughter Willow, 21.