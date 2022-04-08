Smith is second only to Solo Masters leader Sunjai

Smith singles out just one shot behind second-placed Korean leader Sung Jae Im after a stunning first-round four-under-par 68 at the Augusta Nationals.

Australia’s World No. 6 dodged the high winds to hit eight birdies in a round of 16, which could have been nothing for the start and finish of two double-bogies.

But he was left only “slightly disappointed” after finding a fairway bunker on the first hole, then missing a short bogie putt, and hitting his tee shot into the trees to blow up a two-stroke lead on the 18th and three. was cut.

“To be honest, those pairs of double bogeys really weren’t too bad shots. It’s not like I was scratching it with trees,” Smith said.

“Found my second shot in the proper place and just…