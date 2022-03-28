Smriti Mandhana’s temperament is suited to captaincy, she should lead after Mithali Raj: Shantha Rangaswamy

Star opener Smriti Mandhana has the temperament that suits the captaincy and her knack of being consistent makes her an ideal candidate to lead India after Mithali Raj, former captain Shantha Rangaswamy said. The Mithali Raj-led side, who were the last edition’s runners-up, lost to South Africa by three wickets to make a premature exit from the showpiece, capping an inconsistent show.

Even as she has stopped short of calling it quits, Mithali’s 23-year-old international career may have come to an end with the defeat. Shantha said her choice for the next captain is Smriti and not the India star batter Harmanpreet Kaur.

“Mithali can go on if she wants to… Smriti should lead. Harman is a proven match-winner and star player but captaincy needs taking responsibility and playing…