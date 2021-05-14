SNAP BACK IN TIME – 1981 – Stanly Tech constructing third building – The Stanly News & Press | The Stanly News & Press – Stanly News & Press

SNAP Back In Time takes a look back at newsmakers from yesteryear.

Tuesday, May 12, 1981

Stanly Tech

Progress was being made on the third major building on the campus of Stanly Technical College. The new building was scheduled to be used for a computer center, a business machines lab, fashion merchandising and the college transfer program. The electronic engineering course was to be transferred to this building.

8th District

Republicans in the Eighth Congressional District were looking for a candidate for the 1982 election, one with whom they hoped to unseat veteran Democrat Bill Hefner.

Eighth District Chairman Jim Godfrey said ousting Hefner would be the top priority of the Eighth District GOP. Former Gov. James Holshouser was considered a top choice for Republican candidate.

Boys’ State

Six Stanly County boys were to attend Boys’ State on the campus of Wake Forest University June 14-20.

The boys were sponsored by Walter B. Hill Post 76 of the American Legion. Dr. Keith Wolf was chairman of the project.

The boys were Ben Hallman of North Stanly, Brian Ingold of South Stanly, Alan Medlin of West Stanly and Cliff Mainor of North Stanly, all sent by the Legion post, Bobby Gaskin sent by the Albemarle Rotary Club and David Caudle sent by the Albemarle Lions Club.

While at Boys’ State, the boys would hear state government officials speak, study the operation of state government and organize and operate a political state.