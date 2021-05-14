LATEST

SNAP BACK IN TIME – 1981 – Stanly Tech constructing third building – The Stanly News & Press | The Stanly News & Press – Stanly News & Press

SNAP Back In Time takes a look back at newsmakers from yesteryear. 

Tuesday, May 12, 1981

Stanly Tech

Progress was being made on the third major building on the campus of Stanly Technical College. The new building was scheduled to be used for a computer center, a business machines lab, fashion merchandising and the college transfer program. The electronic engineering course was to be transferred to this building.

8th District

Republicans in the Eighth Congressional District were looking for a candidate for the 1982 election, one with whom they hoped to unseat veteran Democrat Bill Hefner.

Eighth District Chairman Jim Godfrey said ousting Hefner would be the top priority of the Eighth District GOP. Former Gov. James Holshouser was considered a top choice for Republican candidate.

Boys’ State

Six Stanly County boys were to attend Boys’ State on the campus of Wake Forest University June 14-20.

The boys were sponsored by Walter B. Hill Post 76 of the American Legion. Dr. Keith Wolf was chairman of the project.

The boys were Ben Hallman of North Stanly, Brian Ingold of South Stanly, Alan Medlin of West Stanly and Cliff Mainor of North Stanly, all sent by the Legion post, Bobby Gaskin sent by the Albemarle Rotary Club and David Caudle sent by the Albemarle Lions Club.

While at Boys’ State, the boys would hear state government officials speak, study the operation of state government and organize and operate a political state.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

87
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
63
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
55
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
31
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top