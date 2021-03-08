Sneha Mohandas (Makkal Nidi Maam) wiki, biography, age, pictures

Sneha Mohandas is a social worker turned politician. He is an event manager by profession. Sneha is the backbone of an event management company big event Located in Chennai. As a social worker, she tries to reduce the hunger issue of poor people and AIDS patients through an organization called her organization Foodbank India.

In March 2021, this worker became a member of the Tamil Nadu Party Makkal nadhi maim. The party was headed by Ulganayagan Kamal Haasan. She serves as the Vice President of the Women and Child Welfare Wing of MNM, Chennai City. She made her Kollywood debut as a singer in the film Kottai. Additionally, Sneha is a good dubbing artist.

Biography of Sneha Mohandas

Name Sneha Mohandas Real Name Sneha Mohandas Surname Sneha The business Entrepreneur, Social Worker and Politician Date of birth Still to be updated Ages Still to be updated Zodiac sign Still to be updated family husband: Still to be updated

The mother: Still to be updated marital status married Case / lover Still to be updated husband Shabarish Ramamurthy (Businessman) children Still to be updated religion Hindu educational qualification B.Sc Viscom school Still to be updated College Annamalai University, Chidambaram

Ethiraj College, Chennai Hobby Listening to music and dancing birth place Still to be updated Hometown Still to be updated Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India the nationality Indian

Official social profile of Sneha Mohandas

Interesting facts about Sneha Mohandos

On International Women’s Day 2021, she got a golden opportunity to manage the Twitter account of the Indian Prime Minister.

This smart women receives food items that remain from the marriage celebration and donates those foods to poor people. He said that he had received free food from his mother’s habit.

Movies list

Sneha Mohandas Images

