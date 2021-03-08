Sneha Mohandas (Makkal Nidi Maam) wiki, biography, age, pictures

Sneha Mohandas is a social worker turned politician. He is an event manager by profession. Sneha is the backbone of an event management company big event Located in Chennai. As a social worker, she tries to reduce the hunger issue of poor people and AIDS patients through an organization called her organization Foodbank India.
In March 2021, this worker became a member of the Tamil Nadu Party Makkal nadhi maim. The party was headed by Ulganayagan Kamal Haasan. She serves as the Vice President of the Women and Child Welfare Wing of MNM, Chennai City. She made her Kollywood debut as a singer in the film Kottai. Additionally, Sneha is a good dubbing artist.
Biography of Sneha Mohandas
|Name
|Sneha Mohandas
|Real Name
|Sneha Mohandas
|Surname
|Sneha
|The business
|Entrepreneur, Social Worker and Politician
|Date of birth
|Still to be updated
|Ages
|Still to be updated
|Zodiac sign
|Still to be updated
|family
|husband: Still to be updated
The mother: Still to be updated
|marital status
|married
|Case / lover
|Still to be updated
|husband
|Shabarish Ramamurthy (Businessman)
|children
|Still to be updated
|religion
|Hindu
|educational qualification
|B.Sc Viscom
|school
|Still to be updated
|College
|Annamalai University, Chidambaram
Ethiraj College, Chennai
|Hobby
|Listening to music and dancing
|birth place
|Still to be updated
|Hometown
|Still to be updated
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|the nationality
|Indian
Official social profile of Sneha Mohandas
facebook.com/sneha.mohandoss
twitter.com/snehamohandoss
instagram.com/snehamohandoss
Interesting facts about Sneha Mohandos
- On International Women’s Day 2021, she got a golden opportunity to manage the Twitter account of the Indian Prime Minister.
- This smart women receives food items that remain from the marriage celebration and donates those foods to poor people. He said that he had received free food from his mother’s habit.
- 2k people following her Instagram profile.
Movies list
Sneha Mohandas Images
Spend your time looking at Sneha’s latest pictures,
thank you for coming Newsbugz. for more information Biography, Click here.