ENTERTAINMENT

Sneha Mohandas (Makkal Nidi Maam) wiki, biography, age, pictures

Posted on
Loading...

Sneha Mohandas is a social worker turned politician. He is an event manager by profession. Sneha is the backbone of an event management company big event Located in Chennai. As a social worker, she tries to reduce the hunger issue of poor people and AIDS patients through an organization called her organization Foodbank India.

In March 2021, this worker became a member of the Tamil Nadu Party Makkal nadhi maim. The party was headed by Ulganayagan Kamal Haasan. She serves as the Vice President of the Women and Child Welfare Wing of MNM, Chennai City. She made her Kollywood debut as a singer in the film Kottai. Additionally, Sneha is a good dubbing artist.

Biography of Sneha Mohandas

Name Sneha Mohandas
Real Name Sneha Mohandas
Surname Sneha
The business Entrepreneur, Social Worker and Politician
Date of birth Still to be updated
Ages Still to be updated
Zodiac sign Still to be updated
family husband: Still to be updated
The mother: Still to be updated
marital status married
Case / lover Still to be updated
husband Shabarish Ramamurthy (Businessman)
children Still to be updated
religion Hindu
educational qualification B.Sc Viscom
school Still to be updated
College Annamalai University, Chidambaram
Ethiraj College, Chennai
Hobby Listening to music and dancing
birth place Still to be updated
Hometown Still to be updated
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
the nationality Indian

Official social profile of Sneha Mohandas

facebook.com/sneha.mohandoss

twitter.com/snehamohandoss

instagram.com/snehamohandoss

Interesting facts about Sneha Mohandos

  • On International Women’s Day 2021, she got a golden opportunity to manage the Twitter account of the Indian Prime Minister.
  • This smart women receives food items that remain from the marriage celebration and donates those foods to poor people. He said that he had received free food from his mother’s habit.
  • 2k people following her Instagram profile.

Movies list

Sneha Mohandas Images

Spend your time looking at Sneha’s latest pictures,

thank you for coming Newsbugz. for more information Biography, Click here.

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
935
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
861
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
753
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
725
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
712
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
690
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });