Snelders Concerned About Red Devil: “Shoddy, Far From His Best Level”

Eddie Snelders watched the Red Devils play against Ireland and Burkina Faso and therefore drew several conclusions.

“In Ireland, Yuri Tielemann was below average. Against Burkina Faso it was slightly better, but he is still far from his best,” Snelders said in his analysis. sporza,

as difficult

“The Tielemans are having a tough time. It would have come even more so without the experienced Devils around him”, the analyst is clear.

And so the transfer heat could be important: “It will be very interesting to see what moves he makes next summer. Like some of the other Devils.”