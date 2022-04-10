‘SNL’ and Jake Gyllenhaal Want to know why you liked that Instagram?

We all love a lot of posts on Instagram, but we might not want to admit why.

“Saturday Night Live” featured on Saturday’s episode “Why Do You Like It?” Introduced a new game show called Sketch. Where the unsuspecting contestants – played by hosts Jake Gyllenhaal, Chloe Fineman and Chris Redd – are confronted with Instagram posts they have secretly liked and are questioned why. Spoiler alert, the answer usually comes down to contestants who want to engage with anyone who posts on Instagram.

Gyllenhaal, who last hosted “SNL” in 2007 when he was promoting “Brokeback Mountain,” plays a hapless contestant who wants to have sex with women on Instagram, while His girlfriend (played by Ego Nvodim) watches from the studio audience. ,

