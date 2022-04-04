‘SNL’ Host Jerrod Carmichael Doesn’t Want to Talk About Thappad

“I’m not going to talk about it. I don’t want to talk about it. You can’t get me to talk about it. But, but, but, I have a question, do you want to talk about it? Are you not sick of talking about it?”

comedian jerrod carmichaelwho self-identified as “the least famous person” during his classic monologue saturday night live History,” names not mentioned Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smithor Chris Rock, She was over it, was done, harassed by “the pseudo-arguments of hair, and black men, and white people on Twitter”. It was a man on Friday who swore he would never talk about what happened, and why, and how, and what now. There was more to talk about in life, including his new HBO special rothaniel, “Then lorne [Michaels] got inside me…