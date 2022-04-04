‘SNL’ Review: The Best and Worst of Jerrod Carmichael’s Hosting Debut

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosts the hot seat on this week’s “Saturday Night Live” promoting his recent HBO standup special, “Rothaniel.” Naturally, this continued this season of “SNL”‘s impressive streak of first-time hosts, this time with someone — admittedly — less star power than the others.

Host: Jerrod Carmichael

“I have to be the least famous host in ‘SNL’ history.”

Carmichael spends his monologue talking around “It” (the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscar controversy, of course), while also admitting that…