‘SNL’ shows off Jake Gyllenhaal’s vocal chops

“Saturday Night Live” paid tribute to future Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in a cold open, which saw him visit the ghosts of historical figures in the Oval Office.

Jackson, played by Ego Nvodim, was greeted by James Austin Johnson’s President Joe Biden, whom he teased about not being able to pronounce his name.

“Bet you can’t say three times faster,” said the novice.

“I’m surprised I was able to say it slow once,” admitted Johnson, before bragging about fulfilling his campaign promise to keep a black woman on the nation’s highest court.

“One campaign promise down, 74 more to go,” cracked the fake Biden.

“I was happy doing my job. Work twice as hard as a white man all your life, then spend a week listening…