‘SNL’ Star Colin Jost Takes a Spin on the Ferryboat He Bought With Pete Davidson

Colin Jost, one of the stars of “Saturday Night Live,” has ridden the Staten Island Ferry in New York Harbor several times. But on Monday he rode as its owner for the first time.

Mr Jost and his partner Pete Davidson, both raised on Staten Island, have been co-owners of a Hawking, Orange ferryboat, since they joined a group of investors who successfully bid on it in January. After winning a competitive auction, the group paid New York City over $280,000 for a boat named after John F. Kennedy.

Then they had to figure out what to do with it.

The partners are still working on their plans to convert it into a temporary entertainment venue. When they do, they need to find a place to dock the 2,100-ton 277-foot boat.