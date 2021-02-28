Snooker 2021 Players Championship Final: Ronnie O’Sillivan vs. John Higgins – TMT Daily

The Players Championship snooker is on in Preston to heat up the competition in the final match. Ronnie O’Sleven will face John Higgins in the final of the Players Championship Snooker 2021. Follow this article for the Players Championship Snooker Live Stream Guide, TV coverage information and more.

Preview:

John Higgins sets up the Players Championship final against Ronnie O’Sullivan. The 2021 Players Championship takes place at Marshall Arena from February 22–28 and is the eleventh ranking of the season. The transplanting is conducted on the basis of a one-year ranking list, which also includes the Welsh Open.

The four-time world champion was nearly full in every department and never looked well on his epic career, as he made his semi-final match with Kyren Wilson on Saturday.

Higgins won his last two matches 6–0 and went 4–0 against Wilson as he knocked in the 108, 88 and 70 breaks. Wilson collected 65 points in just the fifth frame for his opponent, allowing a takedown of 51. Take it from a point. Higgins next lost after 102 breaks by the Englishman, but won in the seventh frame.

Players Championship Snooker Finals 2021: When and Where?

The conflict between Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins takes place at Marshall Arena, Bletchley, United Kingdom.

Coverage will begin on February 28, 2021 at 12:45 pm and 6:45 pm.

Which TV channel will broadcast the final match?

You can watch the Player Championship snooker finals action live on ITV4. The afternoon sessions are broadcast from 12:45 pm while the evening sessions are shown from 6:45 pm.

How to Stream Players Live Streaming Snooker Finals 2021?

The Player Championship Snooker Final live stream is available through the ITV Hub on multiple devices including laptops, smart phones, and tablets. In the afternoon the telecast will start at 12:45 pm while in the evening the telecast will start at 6:45 pm.

How to watch Ronnie O’Sillivan vs. John Higgins without cable?

Before we begin, we’ve made a list of the best ways to watch without cable. Players on some of the top channels online keep on reading as you to the Snooker Championship.

ITV4 (Official Channel)

Watch the Players Championship final on the official channel. The action will start live on ITV4 every day. In the afternoon the telecast will start at 12:45 pm while in the evening the telecast will start at 6:45 pm.

Fans can watch the Players Championship on TV and live stream it on multiple devices such as the ITV Hub and smartphones and tablets.

BBC Sport

If you are in the UK, the BBC Sports Players Championship Final 2021 is the viewing channel. If you are a cable TV subscriber, it will be free. You can also watch the event by going to the BBC Sports website and stream the entire match.

But for this you have an account and credit to log in, only then you can start watching BBC Sports. You will also have to enter your personal details and country code.

Euro games

Fans from Europe can watch the Players Championship final on Euro Sports Channel. Currently, many people look to Eurosport for sports content in a very high quality setup. The price of the channel depends on the location of the user. But, for the price of 10 euros, you can buy a monthly pass and catch all the sporting events.

Eurosport is only accessible in Europe and if you live there, that’s a good thing. Choose Eurosport live streaming service and watch the entire championship.

DAZN

Staying in the Canadian territory and wanting to watch the players’ championship snooker 2021 online, DAZN is the absolute choice. For years, DAZN has been offering quality streaming services, while signups cost $ 20.

In addition, if you do not want to pay the money upfront, they have their own one-month trial period. With this, you can test their service and then pay for the membership cost.

Players Championship Snooker Final Schedule:

Sunday 28 february

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs John Higgins

Ronnie O’Sleven’s path to the finals:

First round: O’Sullivan 6-5 Ding Junhui

Quarter Finals O’Sullivan 6-1 Jack Lisowski

Semifinals: O’Sullivan 6-4 Barry Hawkins

John Higgins’ path to the finals:

First round: Higgins 6-0 Jordan Brown

Quarter Finals Higgins 6-0 Mark Selby

Semifinals: Higgins 6-1 Kiren Wilson

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs. John Higgins Analysis:

John Higgins will play Ronnie O’Sullivan in the players’ final on Sunday, defeating Scotland’s Kyrey Wilson 6-1.

Veteran Scottish snooker player John Higgins defeated Karen Wilson in the semi-finals of the 2021 Cashew Players Championship on Saturday night. Higgins took a 5–0 lead before trailing 5–1, but he was successful in a safe race to go to the final against Ronnie O’Sullivan on Sunday afternoon.

A break of 51 gave him a 66–65 victory, leaving Higgins just one frame away from victory, and Wilson avoided at least equalizing Selby’s unwanted new record. It was a rare bright moment for Wilson, however, with Higgins claiming a sixth frame that he needed 74–3 to secure the win.

2021 Players Championship Snooker Results:

First round

Mark Allen 6-2 Stephen Maguire

Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-4 Barry Hawkins

Neil Robertson 6-3 Joe Perry

Mark Williams 6-2 Ali Carter

Karen Wilson 4-6 Jack Lisowski

Jude Trump 6-0 Jimmy Robertson

David Gilbert 4-6 Stuart Bingham

Mark Selby 4-6 John Higgins

Second Round

Jack Lisowski 5-6 Jude Trump

Neil Robertson 6-5 Mark Williams

Mark Allen 6-4 Stuart Bingham

Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-4 John Higgins

Semi finals

Jude Trump 4-6 Neil Robertson

Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-0 Mark Allen

2021 Players Championship Snooker Prize Money:

the winner: £ 125,000

runner up: £ 50,000

Semifinals: £ 30,000

Quarter Finals £ 15,000

Last 16: £ 10,000

Highest Break: £ 10,000

complete: £ 385,000

final thoughts:

Summing up the entire article, we hope you have gone through each streaming service. Of course, you can visit the venue to watch the Players Championship Snooker Finals. But, when it is a casual viewing experience, watching the Snooker Championship at home is a better option.