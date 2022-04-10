Snoop Dogg DJ, Spice Girls reunited... Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's unique wedding

They are planning to make it bigger. On Saturday evening, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will seal their love with their loved ones in a luxurious building in Palm Beach, Miami. The long-awaited event will bring together many celebrities: some arrived on Friday evenings, all monotonous, to attend the wedding dinner. Eva Longoria photographed with Serena Williams. Chef Gordon Ramsey and Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony were also spotted. Later his girlfriend Madu came with Nikola.

For their son’s wedding, David and Victoria Beckham have invited Gigi Hadid, Rocco Richie, Sofia and Nicole Richie, but also their former acolytes…