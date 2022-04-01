Snow and Snow Warning for Southeast as Temperatures Drop

Tea The Meteorological Department has issued a snow and ice warning for some parts of the southeast as the temperature is expected to drop below zero.

The chilly outburst is likely to cause icy conditions on the roads during the night and early morning rush hours from Friday.

Falling temperatures brought snow all day long in London on Thursday and dust blew on the way to school.

The Met Office has now issued a snow warning for the eastern parts of Kent and Essex from midnight Thursday through Friday at 10 a.m., with predictions that 0.8 inches (2 cm) of snow may fall to the ground with hail and rain. Is.

Night temperatures are due to hover around zero in most areas, with -3C predicted for London.

read more

Parts of east and south-east England are likely to see rain, hail and snow…