Snow around the Capital Region, Snow Warning for Campbell River, Courtenay

Due to snow mixed with rain in the capital region on Tuesday morning, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Campbell River from Curtain.

Due to snow mixed with rain in the capital region on Tuesday morning, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Campbell River from Curtain.

A Snowfall Warning is in effect for inland sections of the Campbell River from Courtenay until early afternoon.

Environment Canada says that wet snow will turn into rain around noon in areas near water like Comox, as southeasterly winds from the Strait of Georgia strengthen and raise temperatures.

Snow is expected to continue with accumulation of close to five centimeters in the afternoon in areas farther from the water and inland, including the Campbell River.

Ministry of Transportation