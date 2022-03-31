‘Snow can fall up to 15 cm’

After a few warm spring days, sun lovers in the Netherlands have to make way for some snowfall. March wags its tail on its name again, as the country sees some of the winter vibes at the end of the month.

Despite the spring, there is still a layer of snow in front of the door in many places in the Netherlands. “Especially around Utrecht’s Heuvelerg and in the higher reaches of Gelderland. A few centimeters of snow has already fallen there,” says weatherman Jordi Huerne of Weer.nl in Good Morning Netherlands.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) warned yesterday that snow would fall and code yellow would be declared for the whole of the Netherlands before noon on Thursday. “The code is yellow for slippery conditions due to winter rain and snow since Thursday afternoon,” KNMI wrote on Twitter.

