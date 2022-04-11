Snow in Portland in April: Here’s What You Need to Know

Portland, Ore. – An inch or more of snow fell on the ground on Monday morning in most if not all of the Portland metro area and southwest Washington.

KGW meteorologist Rod Hill said Portland International Airport (PDX) reported 1 inch of snow Monday morning, the highest in the month of April. The record for snow at the airport dates back to October 1940. KGW recorded 2 inches of snow in its building, which, according to Hill, broke the city of Portland’s record for snow late this season. Downtown records date back to the year 1870.