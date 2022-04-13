Snow warnings issued for Comox Valley, Campbell River

A spring snow warning has been issued for East Vancouver Island with the possibility of snowfall of up to five centimeters.

Environment Canada says the warning will continue through this afternoon, with snow expected in and off the water in the Campbell River.

The weather agency says the coast is under the influence of an unstable air mass and a low pressure system is drawing moisture offshore. According to Environment Canada, the resulting flurry will remain in Comox until southeasterly winds strengthen and temperatures rise.

The Mainroad contract with Environment Canada is asking drivers to adjust to changing conditions.

They say a flurry is expected on Tuesday night as well.