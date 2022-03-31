Snow will fall especially in the north-west of Limburg

Snowfall will occur at many places during the night and on Friday. Also in Limburg. There is a possibility of a thick blanket of snow, especially in the north-west of the state.

According to weatherman Ruben Weitzens, dry snow will fall everywhere on Friday night. Most of the snowflakes are destined for the northwest of Limburg. Especially there, a layer of ice up to one centimeter thick can form on the wet surface. Snow is lowest in the southeast and the least likely to remain temporarily.



split on saturday

The day of the first weekend is also quite cold. In the morning it freezes in many places and in the Ardennes the morning temperature is also around -4 degrees. The mood of the weather will be divided on Saturday. In the west and north of the country, it will be a dry day with room for the sun and the maximum temperature will be 5 to 7 degrees Celsius. The east and south of the country will be cloudy with occasional light snowfall, especially in the Ardennes. In Lige and Namur…