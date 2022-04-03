Snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway upgraded to winter storm warning

The weather alert for heavy snowfall on Coquihalla Highway has been upgraded to a winter storm warning.

On Saturday, Environment Canada said an approaching Pacific system would bring an estimated 20 to 40 cm of snow since Sunday.

On Sunday morning, however, the national weather agency changed the special weather description to a winter storm warning, saying 25-40 cm is expected. It also asked motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel until the situation improves.

