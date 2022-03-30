Snowpiercer season 4 – what we know so far

There’s no official release date set for “Snowpiercer” Season 4, but we do have some clues about what will happen next season. For starters, there will be some new faces included in the mix. While we can be confident that the likes of David Diggs, Jennifer Connelly and Alison Wright will return, we also know that Clark Gregg (“Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD”) and Michael Aronov (“The Americans”) will be in the upcoming cast. will be involved in. weather, courtesy of time limit,

We also know from that publication that a new showrunner will be taking over the series behind the scenes in Season 4. Paul Zbiezewski will take over the reins from Season 3 showrunner Graeme Manson. In a statement, Zabieszewsi said, “We have an exciting fourth season planned, and I can’t wait to be on set with it…