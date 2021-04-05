“So glad to be a part of Bucks Nation”: Jrue Holiday agrees to a four-year extension worth up to $160 million in Milwaukee | The SportsRush

LATEST

"So glad to be a part of Bucks Nation": Jrue Holiday agrees to a four-year extension worth up to $160 million in Milwaukee
After agreeing to a four-year, $160 million contract extension, Jrue Holidays expressed how he is excited to be a part of the Bucks Nation.

For over a decade Jrue Holiday has been the go-to two-way player for whatever team he has played for, being a defensive threat as well as a gifted offensive player.

The former All-Star quickly in his career displayed his leadership skills, helping the team when he’s on as well as off the court. He may not be the best player on whatever team he plays for, but his unique style of play is what sets him apart and so likeable.

This past offseason, Jrue was a part of the Milwaukee Bucks-New Orleans Pelicans trade. The deal brought him to team up with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star Khris Middleton.

After a successful first couple of months, the Bucks and Holiday decided to extend his contract. The 30-year-old combo guard has agreed to a four-year max contract extension, which could potentially be worth up to a massive $160 million.

As Holiday agreed to the deal, he stated how he was glad to be a part of the Bucks Nation. He said:

“I’m a Buck for life. Just know that I’m glad to be a part of Bucks Nation. Let’s do some big things, man. I’m really excited.”

“We are thrilled to sign Jrue Holiday to this extension”: Bucks General Manager Jon Horst

There was no better time for Jrue to sign this rewarding contract. Over the last four games, he has been scoring at least 22 points in all games. On the 129-128 win over the Sacramento Kings, the 6-foot-3 guard was terrific putting up 33 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds.

Not only his game but also his leadership skills are something that the Bucks team will gain from. He is known to be a great locker room player. While also being someone who can also be a mentor-like figure to the young players in the team. As Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said, the team was thrilled to sign him. Jon added:

“Jrue is one of the top guards in the NBA and we are thrilled to sign him to this extension. Adding him to our team has made us better on both ends of the floor. He’s an elite defender and an impactful offensive player with the ability to score, shoot and facilitate.”

With the playoffs approaching, it was a good time for the Bucks to show their trust in Holiday. He has been having himself a terrific season putting up 17 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game along with 1.8 steals. He is one of the major reasons for Milwaukee’s success this year.

