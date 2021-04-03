“So if we do better on Saturday, then I’ll be happy”– Lando Norris declares Ferrari better than McLaren in qualifying | The SportsRush

LATEST

"So if we do better on Saturday, then I’ll be happy"– Lando Norris declares Ferrari better than McLaren in qualifying

“So if we do better on Saturday, then I’ll be happy”– Lando Norris feels Ferrari is more fierce to them on Saturdays than Sunday.

Lando Norris had a good start to his Formula 1 season in 2021, as he finished P4 on the standings. One of the biggest threats to them season is obviously Ferrari, and as of now, they have managed to keep them at a deficit.

However, Norris claims that Ferrari is still better than them during the qualifying, and he would be grateful if his team manages to increase pace on Saturday.

“More because I overtook Charles five, six, seven laps into the race rather than at the start,” he explained. “That was because we just had a better car and some better speed.”

“So it’s a bit of both, 50-50 between us. But it’s not easy, and I want it to be easy. So if we do better on Saturday, then I’ll be happy.”

It’s like last year

Norris also said that this problem was also last year, where both Carlos Sainz and he used to climb up positions to get crucial points for the team.

“Saturdays are difficult for us, I think, a little bit like last year. We’re maybe a little bit more comfortable on Sundays than Saturdays,” he said.

“But we’re at race one, and it’s Bahrain, a track normally we do quite well at. So we need to be at some different tracks a little bit more often; we have to see after some more tracks where we really stand.”

“Now I can get to the front and maintain my tyres and everything. But if I had to race a little bit more, maybe it would have been a little bit more difficult and a different story.”

“So I don’t want to say anything yet. I don’t want to say anything which isn’t true. But we had a good Sunday, and the car was good so that I can be positive about that.”

