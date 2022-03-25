Soak up the scenery on a slow cycle from vineyards in the Lima Valley to the Costa Verde

When it comes to Portugal, most vacationers head to the Algarve – the sun-drenched south claims nearly a third of the country’s visitors, with a peak of just over five million a year before the pandemic. I counted myself among them – but after being increasingly influenced by Lisbon, Sintra and Porto to the north, I recently looked to the far north for a cycling tour.

In the northwest, bordering Galicia in Spain, the fertile Alto Minho region is watered by the Minho and Lima rivers, with its banks known as the Costa Verde or Hare Coast.

While the Douro Valley, a little further south, is famous for its port and red wines, it is the region of Vinho Verde – young and mostly white wines, mainly from the Alvarinho grape that you can enjoy for as little as €1 a glass. can.

The…