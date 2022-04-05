Soccer: Central Coast Mariners continue misery for beleaguered Wellington Phoenix

Benny Nccolo won a penalty in the fifth minute after running in the path of Luis Fenton. Photo / Getty Images

Central Coast Mariners 5

Wellington Phoenix 0

There seems to be little going in the way of Wellington Phoenix this month.

On the road for the past two years, crippled by injuries and weakened by the Covid, he faced the Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on Tuesday night, just three days after the club’s record, 6-0 to defending champions Melbourne City. was equal to.

Add to the Mix penalties were conceded early in each half, and Phoenix stumbled for another demoralizing defeat. The score fell just short of last weekend’s unwanted score but the performance was poor.

Louis Fenton was convicted for both spot kicks. In the first fifth minute…