Soccer fans, get ready to celebrate. Canada could secure a World Cup berth at home on Sunday

Jim Crawford says he remembers how surreal it was to be at the 1986 FIFA World Cup – the last time Canada’s men’s national team made an appearance at football’s biggest show.

Crawford went to Mexico that year to see the team, which lost all their group stage games and did not score a goal. But the unrivaled Canadian worked hard and he appreciated the effort.

“It was amazing to be at the stadium, to see our boys fight with the best people in the world and do a great job,” said Toronto resident and member of the Voyagers National Football Fan Club.

After 36 years of failures and disappointments, the Canadian men’s team is finally on the verge of taking on the best again. However, Canada’s team lost to Costa Rica in its 18th qualifying on Thursday.