Soccer: Why won’t all whites be intimidated by the World Cup qualifier play-offs against Costa Rica?

And pundits are predicting that the new qualification system could just play into the hands of the All Whites.

Costa Rica’s 2–0 win over the United States secured a date with the Kiwis, with the winners ranked in Qatar 2022.

“One of the things we’ve noticed is the improvements they made during qualifying,” All Whites manager Danny Hay said.

“He has finished his campaign really strongly.”

The All Whites also completed their qualification by beating the Solomon Islands 5-0 in the final of Thursday’s Oceania tournament.

But they are under no illusions, Costa Rica will be a step ahead.

“We are certainly not going to underestimate Costa Rica,” Hay said. “That being said, it is a young team, but we have a lot of experience in key areas.