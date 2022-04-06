Social Media Criticism The ‘Famous’ Recipe

Paula Patton’s “Fried Chicken Friday” didn’t quite go as planned.

Actress Shares Her Mom’s “Famous Fried Chicken” Recipe March 4th on Instagram That includes a cold water rinse, a dough coat, and an avocado oil deep-fried with seasoning salt, pepper, and paprika as the finishing touches.

in the videoPatton, 46, is seen preparing 16 pounds of chicken wings for her 11-year-old son Julian, which she shares with ex-husband Robin Thicke and her classmates.

A month later, the video is causing quite a stir on social media, especially after Olympic track star Ashley Spencer’s tutorial from Patton surfaced again on Monday. on tiktok Along with his own hilarious comment, pointing out some of the actress’ cooking missteps.

“Where’s your condiment, Paula? Is this your mom’s recipe?”…