Social media ‘great’ way to share thoughts about tenants, says commercial landlord Paul Reid

An Auckland bar that continues to use Vaccine Pass has received a one-star Facebook review from its own landlord.

Icon Group’s Paul Reid claims the whammy bar “used to be cool”, and told RNZ that social media was a “great” way to share his thoughts about his tenant.

Reed, who is also a former Shortland Street actor and musician, posted a review last night that surprised Whammy Bar staff.

“I first thought it was probably a fake account, then I looked and found out it was his real account. I shared it with some employees saying, ‘This is a kind of brain,'” says co-owner Tom Anderson said.

review was: “It used to be a cool punk rock dive bar… you know the anti-punk establishment cool kinda vibe.. now…