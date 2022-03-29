Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, before the band was scheduled to perform at a festival in the city that night.

Foo Fighters tweeted A statement mourning the “tragic and untimely loss”.

No cause of death has been released, but at least one Facebook Post Claims without evidence that Hawkins, who was 50, died because of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The post was flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (read more about us partnership with facebook,

Post tries to add New York Post Article That said Hawking’s heart weighed twice the average of men his age, and that myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart — that has been linked to COVID-19 vaccines…