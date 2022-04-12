Social Welfare: Fuel allowance recipients may be in for a cash raise as govt considers important update

As many struggle to meet the rising costs, the government is considering several additional measures to help the public with the rising cost of living.

The changes would be introduced on a temporary basis and would require an amendment to the Finance Bill to reduce the VAT rate on energy from 13.5% to 9%.

If approved, this would mean a reduction of about €49 per year on average gas bills and €61 annually in electricity prices.

It is expected that the measure will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday before it goes into effect – an update is likely to come that evening.

Those who get fuel allowance will also be given a little boost as the government is working in this direction…


