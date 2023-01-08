Sociedad maintains third place in the Spanish League

Real Sociedad maintained its third place in the Spanish Football League, by defeating its host Almeria 2-0, in the sixteenth stage competitions.

Sharjah 24 – Asaad Khalil:

Real Sociedad, third-placed, kept pressure on leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid, by defeating Almeria 2-0, led by veteran David Silva, on Sunday, in the sixteenth stage of the Spanish Football League.

On the day of his thirty-seventh birthday, the playmaker opened the scoring when he passed a wonderful ball to the Japanese Taki Kubo on the outskirts of the right side of the area before the latter crossed it back.

The Norwegian Alexander Sorloth scored his sixth goal in La Liga this season, five minutes later, doubling the visitors’ lead.

Real Sociedad raised its tally to 32 points, reducing the difference to six points with Real Madrid, who fell on Saturday against Villarreal “2-1”, and Barcelona, ​​who later beat Atletico Madrid IV “27 points” at the top of the stage.

Midfielder Bryce Mendes was suspended from Sociedad, but the team managed to inflict Almeria’s first defeat at home since last September.

The promoted team this season to the League of Lights occupies the fourteenth place with 17 points.