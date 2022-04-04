Society of FC Barcelona agrees to lucrative contract with Spotify | Primera Division

With the deal, music platform Spotify will become the main partner of Barcelona. Spotify will feature prominently on Barcelona men’s and women’s jerseys from the 2022-2023 season for the next four years. There is also an agreement for training materials.

Overlook for Barcelona, ​​the famous Camp Nou stadium will go on to life as the ‘Spotify Camp Nou’ for twelve years from next season.

Barcelona’s management is not really showing what it all brings. “This agreement is unprecedented for FC Barcelona,” said chairman Joan Laporta.

According to rumors in the media, the Swedish multinational will pay 57.5 million euros per year plus 2.5 million bonuses. It could be 240 million for the next four years.