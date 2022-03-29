Socorros fall 1-0 to Saudi Arabia as Arnold’s future hangs

A superb cross from Atkinson in the 12th minute set up Ever Mabil, who should have converted from close range, while Saudi-based Boyle put the ball in the back of the net in the 36th minute on Ajdin Hustik’s superb defense-splitting Was. Pass from deep, but was decided to go offside after going head-to-head with goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais and scoring a goal.

VAR needed about five minutes to review the passage of the play in question and, judging by the angles provided by the broadcaster, may have unfairly denied Boyle’s goal.

Fornaroli had little influence and was withdrawn at half-time for another first-timer, Nick D’Agostino, at this window evidence the Uruguayan-born legend’s future at the international level was uncertain.

The Green Falcons finally took…