LATEST

Softball Falls to Louisiana Tech on Sunday Afternoon – Picayune Item – Picayune Item

HATTIESBURG, Miss. –  The Golden Eagles (21-28, 9-9 C-USA) fell to Louisiana Tech (22-25, 10-6 C-USA) on Sunday in Hattiesburg. The Golden Eagles were edged out by the Lady Techsters 6-1 after seven innings of play. The game, set to start at 10:00 a.m., saw an hour and a half rain delay in the fourth inning.

Highlights

  • First career pitching appearance from freshman Lexie Smith.
  • Six hits for the Golden Eagles’ lineup.
  • An outstanding offensive performance from Karly Nichols going 3-3 at the plate and recording an RBI.
  • Solid defensive performance across the board for the Golden Eagles.

Next time out 
The Golden Eagles return to the diamond next Friday, May 7 when they take on UAB in Birmingham. The game will kick off the C-USA series with the Blazers.

Follow the Golden Eagles 
For all of the latest Southern Miss softball news, fans can follow the official Southern Miss softball Twitter account (@SouthernMissSB), Instagram account (@southernmisssb) and Facebook account (Southern Miss Softball).

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

22
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
6
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top