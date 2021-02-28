Softball pitcher drank umpire

being a Youth softball umpire Seems like a terrible job. These people are the least favorite people on the field and are Suffer humiliation From older parents, while standing in the hot sun, for some $ 50 a game.

No, thank you. These ball-and-strike-callers and out-or-safe-desiders have to deal with more meaningless nonsense than a zoo janitor. Elephant display.

It is one thing to hear a bunch of boor from the bleachers, but when the girls start Deliberate Drilling Umpire With pitches? It is time to draw a line. He is downright dishonest.

Pitcher and catcher evicted for umpire

According to a poster named “Eric F.” Softball stage Discuss on, This occurred during an ASA / USA tournament elimination game for the 14U travel ball.

Prior to this clip in the last half inning, the home plate umpire ruled that a hitter did not attempt to get out of the way of a hit-by-pitch and therefore did not get first base.

Apparently, the player’s coach objected to that. The umpire “quickly shut him down” and was “clearly unbreakable in his decision.”

The video shows the first batsman of the next half-innings. Bat first, according to the stage PostThe catch was set at the same spot and the pitch was thrown down the umpire’s left foot into the dirt.

On the second pitch, the girl in the circle clearly remembers badly inside and high. Catch makes a last-ditch effort to nab the wrong fastball, but it nails the home plate umpire in the chest.

“time up!” He shouted. “Both of you, from here! Both of you are excluded. outside!”

In the same way, both the pitcher and catcher were tossed out of the game. Whether or not this was done intentionally was entirely subject to the umpire’s decision, but they clearly felt that they were plotting to kill him.

Stage poster Offered to give some more information about whether he thought the girl had done it on purpose.

“Although I don’t see anything conclusive that it was intentional, the clues were definitely there. This pitcher didn’t have the accuracy, but wasn’t that bad. To miss that far – twice – when the catcher was taken out of I would think suspicious if the box is set in. The catcher missed a few blocks on pitches in the dirt, but I don’t remember any wrong catches before that – it’s also questionable. He’s a very good catcher, Hunermond. Was. These factors, on top of the previous conflict between the ump and the coach, seem to smell a lot like it was done intentionally. There is no place for him in this game. “

This is good enough for me. Now, the next question is, whose idea was this? If this was the idea of ​​his coach, this disgusting act becomes 10 times worse. Either way, no umpire should pay attention to it.