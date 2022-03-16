SoftBank loses $25 billion in ‘cold storm’, Masayoshi Son in crisis – Japan SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son Loses 25 Billion dollar in Tech Brutal Winter tuta

Japanese investment firm SoftBank Group has major investments in Indian companies. SoftBank has invested more than $10 billion in Indian new age companies. The maximum investment is in Paytm and Policybazaar. SoftBank holds about 17.4 per cent stake in Paytm and has about 12.4 per cent stake in Policybazaar.

Shock to the founder of SoftBank Group

Meanwhile, SoftBank Group is incurring heavy losses for the last few months. The founder of SoftBank Group Corp is Masayoshi Son, whose wealth is continuously decreasing. Masayoshi Son’s net worth has come down to $ 13.7 billion due to the continuous decline in the company’s stock.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Masayoshi Son’s wealth has decreased by $25 billion in the last one year. SoftBank Group also has investments in Chinese tech companies, and the Chinese tech sector is going through a bad phase. Apart from this, SoftBank Group is suffering due to issues like war in Russia-Ukraine and inflation.

Shares have broken 60 percent

SoftBank Group’s stock has lost about 60 percent in the last one year. In such a situation, the pressure on the company is increasing. According to a report by Bloomberg, the company is not showing good signs. The crisis could deepen, said Tomoyaki Kawasaki, a senior analyst at IY Cosmo Security Company. If they are asked to increase the collateral, it will mean that investors will become more cautious about the financial risk that the company is facing.

Masayoshi Son, 64, himself believes that this is a difficult period for him. Last month he said that SoftBank is “standing in the middle of a winter storm”. He indicated the total value of the company’s assets to decline by 1.55 trillion yen ($13 billion) to 19.3 trillion yen for the quarter ended December. But the situation got worse.

company business

SoftBank Group Corporation is one of Japan’s largest telecommunications and Internet companies, providing its services in the areas of broadband, fixed line telecom, e-commerce, finance, media and marketing. The company’s President and CEO Masayoshi Son is one of the richest men in Japan. The group invests primarily in companies operating in the technology, energy and financial sectors.